Spacetalk Limited Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

October 29, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.

Spacetalk Limited has reported a strong performance in its quarterly update, highlighting a 100% increase in paid subscribers for Spacetalk Mobile and a 35% growth in gross profit. The company has expanded its international operations to five key markets and raised $3.5 million, exceeding its initial capital target, positioning itself well for future growth. Strategic milestones, including new distribution agreements with Optus and Talius, and an enhanced eCommerce platform, bolster its market presence.

