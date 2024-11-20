News & Insights

Spacetalk Limited Passes Key AGM Resolutions

November 20, 2024 — 12:12 am EST

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.

Spacetalk Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr. Michael Rann. The company, known for its popular Kids Smart Watches and safety-focused technology solutions, continues to solidify its position in the market with the ratification of share and option issues.

