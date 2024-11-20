Spacetalk Limited Passes Key AGM Resolutions

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Spacetalk Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr. Michael Rann. The company, known for its popular Kids Smart Watches and safety-focused technology solutions, continues to solidify its position in the market with the ratification of share and option issues.

For further insights into AU:SPA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.