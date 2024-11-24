Spacetalk Director Increases Shareholding

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.

Spacetalk Ltd has announced a change in the director’s shareholding, with Georg Johann Chmiel acquiring 1,323,664 ordinary shares following the vesting and exercise of performance rights. This change increases his direct stake to 9,823,664 ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic move in his investment portfolio.

