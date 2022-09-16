US Markets
Space tech co Intuitive Machines to list in U.S. via $1 bln SPAC deal

Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Space technologies provider Intuitive Machines LLC plans to merge with blank-check firm Inflection Point Acquisition Corp to go public in the United States through a deal valued at more than $1 billion, the companies said on Friday.

