Space Summit Capital Increases Position in Qomolangma Acquisition (QOMO)

Fintel reports that Space Summit Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.31MM shares of Qomolangma Acquisition Corp (QOMO). This represents 5.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 3, 2022 they reported 0.26MM shares and 5.24% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.97% and an increase in total ownership of 0.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qomolangma Acquisition. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 900.00%.

Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,374,203.68% to 4,109K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 650,000 shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 495,000 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 495,000 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 400,000 shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 250,000 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.