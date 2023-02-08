Space Summit Capital Cuts Stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I (EFHT)

Fintel reports that Space Summit Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.20MM shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I (EFHT). This represents 1.74% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 14, 2022 they reported 0.99MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 79.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 300.00%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wolverine Asset Management holds 494,111 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

Spartan Fund Management holds 84,056 shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tuttle Tactical Management holds 15,714 shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

