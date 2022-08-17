Space suit issue forces early end to Russian space walk

Contributor
Joey Roulette Reuters
Published

One of two cosmonauts working outside the International Space Station on Wednesday safely returned to the laboratory's airlock after an electrical issue on his space suit forced Moscow's ground control to end the routine space walk early, U.S. and Russian officials said.

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - One of two cosmonauts working outside the International Space Station on Wednesday safely returned to the laboratory's airlock after an electrical issue on his space suit forced Moscow's ground control to end the routine space walk early, U.S. and Russian officials said.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette Editing by Chris Reese)

((Joey.Roulette@thomsonreuters.com; 7034696632;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More