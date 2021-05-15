Space SPAC Rocket Lab Suffers Launch Failure Saturday

Space company Rocket Lab, a manufacturer and launcher of small rockets carrying even smaller satellites into orbit, announced back in March that it will go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Vector Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: VACQ) sometime in the second quarter of 2021 (i.e., before June 30). In so doing, it promised to give investors a chance to own a piece of an "end-to-end space company with an established track record, uniquely positioned to extend its lead across a launch, space systems and space applications market forecast to grow to $1.4 trillion by 2030."

But this "track record" just got a little less "established" -- and Rocket Lab's "lead" in space launch systems has suffered a setback.

Image source: Rocket Lab.

Launching its 20th Electron rocket out of Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 7:11 a.m. EDT Saturday, Rocket Lab suffered a launch failure when the rocket's second stage abruptly shut down just seconds after ignition, causing a "loss of the mission," according to a Rocket Lab statement.

An issue was experienced during today's launch, resulting in the loss of the mission. We are deeply sorry to our launch customers BlackSky and Spaceflight. The issue occurred shortly after stage two ignition. More information will be provided as it becomes available. — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) May 15, 2021

Rocket Lab was conducting the first of four dedicated missions being performed for launch services company Spaceflight. In Saturday's mission, the Electron rocket was carrying two satellites owned by geospatial intelligence company BlackSky -- itself an upcoming SPAC IPO through a planned combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SFTW).

This was Rocket Lab's third launch failure out of 20 launches to date.

On a brighter note, Rocket Lab is working to recover the first stage rocket booster, which was not affected by the second stage failure, after the booster splashed down in the ocean after launch. Rocket Lab is exploring reuse of its boosters in an effort to reduce costs and accelerate its launch cadence.

10 stocks we like better than Vector Acquisition Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vector Acquisition Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Smith owns shares of Vector Acquisition Corporation. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.