Space Mining Won't Pay Off in Our Lifetimes -- but In-Space Manufacturing Could Be a Valuable Long-Term Option

Key Points

Asteroid mining is unlikely to become a meaningful source of Earth-bound minerals for decades, if ever.

Investors should treat space resource extraction as distant optionality and focus on nearer-term space revenues.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

Asteroid mining dreams face steep economic and technical realities, while in‑space use of extraterrestrial resources for manufacturing and infrastructure remains a distant, speculative upside. Watch the video below to see why investors should treat space mining as a long‑dated opportunity.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

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Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.