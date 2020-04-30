Space firms of Musk, Bezos land contracts to build NASA's astronaut moon lander

April 30 (Reuters) - NASA on Thursday selected three companies, including the space firms of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 2024, the White House's accelerated deadline under the space agency's moon-to-Mars campaign.

The three companies will share $967 million from NASA.

