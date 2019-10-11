Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen 'transitioned ownership'

Adds background

SEATTLE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Stratolaunch Systems Corp, the space company founded by late billionaire and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O co-founder Paul Allen, said on Friday it has "transitioned ownership and is continuing regular operations."

The company, a unit of Allen's privately-held investment vehicle Vulcan Inc, had been developing a fleet of launch vehicles, including the world's largest airplane by wingspan, to send satellites and eventually humans into space.

Allen, who founded Seattle-based Stratolaunch in 2011, died at age 65 in October.

Reuters reported in May that the company was exploring the sale of its assets and intellectual property while in the process of closing operations. It had slashed headcount.

