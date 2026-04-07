Space ETFs Set for a Ride as Artemis II Goes Closest to the Moon

In a historic moment for human space exploration, NASA’s Artemis II mission has broken the distance record set by Apollo 13 in 1970, with its four astronauts traveling farther from Earth than any human ever. Reaching a maximum distance of approximately 407,700 km, this marked NASA’s first crewed lunar mission beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972.

This historic achievement signals renewed U.S. commitment to lunar exploration, injecting momentum into space companies through multi-billion-dollar contracts and partnerships. As government budgets swell and private innovation accelerates, space exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are becoming an increasingly attractive vehicle for investors looking to capture the growth prospects of the space industry.

While the immediate headlines celebrate NASA’s achievement, the case for space ETFs extends far beyond a single mission. To fully understand the potential, it is important to assess how this milestone strengthens the broader space industry, while also examining the parallel surge in defense-focused space technologies and commercial applications that is reinforcing the sector’s long-term outlook.

How Artemis II Directly Boosts the Space Industry

Artemis II provides critical real-world validation for key players in the space economy. The mission uses the Orion capsule, built by Lockheed Martin LMT, and the Space Launch System rocket, developed by Boeing BA, alongside other major contractors like Northrop Grumman NOC and L3Harris Technologies’ LHX Aerojet Rocketdyne.

The successful lunar flyby and the flawless operation of all systems in this mission reduce technical risk for future missions, including Artemis III (2027) and the lunar landing on Artemis IV (2028). This derisks production timelines and increases the likelihood of sustained funding for future space missions, thereby solidifying the demand for heavy-lift rockets, habitation modules and advanced robotics.

For investors, this translates into long-term revenue visibility for companies involved in the space industry, as the roadmap to a permanent lunar base, and eventually Mars, requires a continuous supply chain of high-tech hardware.

What Lies Ahead: The Case for Space ETFs

Beyond scientific missions, advancements in defense technologies such as AI, hypersonics, and secure avionics are driving demand for space-based capabilities amid rising geopolitical tensions. Commercial applications — ranging from SpaceX’s Starlink internet to satellite-based remote sensing for agriculture and climate monitoring — are generating recurring revenue streams that are less reliant on government budgets.

This diversification reduces volatility and makes the industry more attractive to long-term investors. Together, these factors build a strong case in favor of space ETFs. They offer a diversified basket of companies exposed to exploration, defense, and commercial space, capturing upside from multiple drivers while mitigating single-stock risk.

Space ETFs to Gain

As per a PWC report from last year, the global space economy could grow to as much as $2 trillion by 2040. For investors seeking exposure to this multi-billion-dollar market, the following ETFs offer a liquid and efficient way to participate in the industry’s long-term growth.

ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF ARKX

This fund, with net assets worth $728.5 million, offers exposure to 35-55 companies that are engaged in the fund’s investment theme of Space Exploration and defense innovation. LHX holds the first position in this fund, with 9.46% weightage.

ARKX has soared 90.6% over the past year. The fund charges 75 basis points (bps) as fees.

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF ROKT

This fund, with net assets worth $89.3 million, offers exposure to 35 companies whose products and services are driving innovation in the areas of outer space and the deep sea. Planet Labs holds the first position in this fund, with 7.41% weightage. LMT holds the sixth position in this fund, with 3.56% weightage, and NOC holds the eighth position with 3.38% weightage.

ROKT has surged a solid 125.5% over the past year. The fund charges 75 bps as fees.

Roundhill Space & Technology ETF MARS

This fund, with assets under management (AUM) worth $13.2 million, offers exposure to 25 space companies powering industries reliant on space infrastructure, including GPS, internet, agriculture, banking, healthcare, and weather forecasting. EchoStar holds the first position in this fund, with 10.84% weightage. LMT holds the sixth position in this fund, with 3.56% weightage, and NOC holds the eighth position with 3.38% weightage.

MARS has rallied 16.6% over the past year. The fund charges 75 bps as fees.

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT): ETF Research Reports

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (ARKX): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.