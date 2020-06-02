Space 2.0: The New Age of Extraterrestrial Exploration

The May 30th launch of two NASA astronauts bound for the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket inaugurated a new era in human space flight and achievement. The first manned orbital flight performed by a private company, it marked the long-awaited return of Americans to space and a new era of public access to the cosmos.

Elon Musk's privately-owned launch services company, SpaceX, and several other launch providers have colossal plans to take humans to space, with customers ranging from governments to space tourists, and someday settlers and colonists.

Boeing, like SpaceX, has partnered with NASA in the agency’s Commercial Crew Program to transport crews between Earth and the ISS. It is expected to conduct the first manned flight of its CST-100 (Crew Transportation System) Starliner next year.

Blue Origin Federation, owned by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, has developed the fully reusable New Shepard suborbital rocket system -- a vertical takeoff and landing space vehicle featuring a comfortable pressurized capsule with large windows set atop a booster. Suborbital space flights allowing civilians to experience weightlessness and see the curvature of the earth are among the planned applications. Blue Origin is now accepting registration for seats, though dates for service or prices haven’t yet been announced.

Blue Origin is also developing the New Glenn, a heavy lift launcher capable of carrying people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond — where Bezos believes millions will ultimately live and work. Its first flight is coming as early as next year.

Meanwhile, Northrop Grumman’s new OmegA rocket, which is capable of launching crewed capsules, is on the 2021 launch calendar.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, a division of the Virgin Group, also vows to launch its long-in-development space tourism business, based at Spaceport America in New Mexico. It uses a mothership to carry aloft and air drop a space vehicle that will rocket passengers above the Karman Line, considered the beginning of outer space (100 km, or 62 miles above Earth according to international standards), before gliding back for a landing. Successfully tested, no date for commencing commercial service has been announced, but Virgin Galactic is accepting $1,000 refundable registrations for first access to seats — initially costing more than $250,000 each.

Virgin Orbit, another Group division, is developing a satellite launch service using a similar mothership concept, to air launch rockets from a converted Boeing 747-400, exploiting a growing launch demand for small satellites for a variety of applications.

Whatever the potential for human tourism and space exploration, today’s launch business thrives on satellites and other non-human payloads. SpaceX is the volume and low-cost leader, charging some $62 million for a basic Falcon 9 launch. Complex military and government payloads may cost up to an additional $20 million. One analyst estimated SpaceX’s per-launch launch costs at about $50 million. This year it will conduct more than 30 launches (including several to deploy its own in-development Starlink internet service satellite constellation, scheduled to begin beta testing this year).

For investors, getting directly on board seems as challenging as getting a seat in one of their crew capsules. Blue Origin and SpaceX are both privately held. As for the latter’s value, Alphabet paid $900 million for a 7.5 percent stake in SpaceX in 2015, pegging it at $12 billion then; terms for a fundraising earlier this year indicate a current self-valuation of some $36 billion.

Meanwhile, launches still represent relatively small portfolios at Boeing, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, the largest publicly traded companies with a presence in space. International players — Europe’s Arianespace, Russia’s Khrunichev, the Indian Space Research Organization, and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — aren’t vehicles designed for space investors, at least yet.

But ETFs like Procure Space’s UFO and Kensho Final Frontiers SPDR S&P fund (ROKT), and venture capital funds like Space Angels and Starbridge Venture Capital offer space-focused opportunities. And reflecting the growing interest in this realm, particularly following the debut of Virgin Galactic (SPCE), the first publicly traded human space travel company, new investing opportunities in space can't be too far behind.

