Warrior Technologies Acquisition, a blank check company targeting a business in the environmental services sector with strong ESG practices, raised $240 million by offering 24 million units at $10. The company offered 4 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman H.H. "Tripp" Wommack III, the founder and CEO of environmental solutions firm Warrior Technologies. Wommack previously founded Petro Waste Environmental, Saber Resources, and Southwest Royalties. The company plans to target businesses in the environmental services sector that have strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.



Warrior Technologies Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol WARR.U. Raymond James and EarlyBirdCapital acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article SPAC Warrior Technologies Acquisition prices upsized $240 million IPO, targeting environmental services originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.