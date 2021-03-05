Warburg Pincus Capital I-B, the second blank check company formed by Warburg Pincus, raised $500 million by offering 50 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Christopher Turner, who is a Managing Director at Warburg Pincus and leads its US Investment Support Group, and CFO and Director Tara O'Neill, who serves as an SVP in the Finance and Legal Department of Warburg Pincus. The company plans to target businesses with strong fundamental growth that could benefit from Warburg Pincus' experience, global presence, domain expertise, operational support, and extensive networks.



Warburg Pincus Capital I-B plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol WPCB.U. Citi, Credit Suisse and Evercore ISI acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article SPAC Warburg Pincus Capital I-B prices $500 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

