TLG Acquisition One, a blank check company formed by The Lawrie Group, raised $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman John "Mike" Lawrie, who founded The Lawrie Group in 2005 and currently serves as CEO, and CFO and Director David Johnson, who previously worked at Blackstone Group, most recently as a Senior Advisor from 2017 to 2020. TLG Acquisition One intends to capitalize on management's experience and domain knowledge across specific sectors, including information technology, healthcare, business services, and financial services. They may also consider companies that are geared towards addressing evolving environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") related issues.



TLG Acquisition One plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TLGA.U. RBC Capital Markets acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article SPAC TLG Acquisition One prices upsized $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

