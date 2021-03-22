Supernova Partners Acquisition III, the third blank check company formed by a Zillow co-founder and other entrepreneurs and investment veterans, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Co-Chairmen Spencer Rascoff and Alexander Klabin. Rascoff is a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of both Hotwire and Zillow. Klabin is a co-founder of Senator Investment Group and served as co-Chief Investment Officer. CEO and director Robert Reid was formerly a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone. CFO and director Michael Clifton previously was a senior investment professional at The Carlyle Group.



The group's other SPACs include Supernova Partners Acquisition (SPNV; $10.34 at Monday close), which raised $350 million in October 2020 and last week announced a proposed merger with real estate platform Offerpad, and Supernova Partners Acquisition II (SNII.U; $10.11), which raised $300 million in early March.



Supernova Partners Acquisition III intends to partner with a technology company focusing on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses that it believes are well-positioned to benefit from thematic shifts and tech-enabled trends, valued between approximately $1 billion and $5 billion.



The SPAC plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol STRE.U. J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article SPAC Supernova Partners Acquisition III prices $250 million IPO at $10, following SPNV's Offerpad announcement originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



