Space Acquisition I, a blank check company targeting the “space economy", filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Las Vegas, NV-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Space Acquisition I would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by Co-CEO Raphael Roettgen, the founder and Managing Partner of space-focused venture capital firm E2MC, and Co-CEO and Director Kevin Schubert, the former SVP of Development and Strategy at Red Rock Resorts. The company plans to target the "space economy," focusing on space sub-sectors such as launch vehicles, remote sensing, satellite communications, spacecraft and spacecraft components, global navigation, space tourism, and in-orbit services. It will focus on businesses with enterprise values of $1 billion or more.



Space Acquisition I was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OUTRU. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC Space Acquisition I files for a $300 million IPO, targeting the "space economy" originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

