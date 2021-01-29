Simon Property Group Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Simon Property Group, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Indianapolis, IN-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Simon Property Group Acquisition will command a market value $375 million.



The company is led by Chairman David Simon, the CEO and Chairman of Simon Property Group (SPG); CEO and Director Eli Simon, who currently serves as SVP of Corporate Investments at SPG; and CFO Brian McDade, who currently serves as CFO of SPG. Simon Property Group Acquisition's strategy is to target a company or assets with significant growth potential and prospects to create value in the public markets. The target will likely be in an industry that will benefit from the experience, expertise, and operating skills of the management team and SPG.



Simon Property Group Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SPGS.U. It filed confidentially on January 8, 2021. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC Simon Property Group Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.