SilverBox Engaged Merger I, a blank check company formed by SilverBox Capital and Engaged Capital, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $100 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with Engaged Capital.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Joseph Reece and CEO Stephen Kadenacy, who are co-founders and Managing Members of SilverBox Capital. Reece and Kadenacy also serve as founders and CEOs of Helena Capital and Boxwood Capital, respectively. SilverBox Engaged Merger I plans to target a variety of industries including edge computing and 5G technologies; health, wellness, and food sustainability; and financial technology and financial services, among others. It plans to focus on businesses with aggregate enterprise values in excess of $1 billion.



SilverBox Engaged Merger I plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SBEAU. Citi and Deutsche Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article SPAC SilverBox Engaged Merger I prices $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.