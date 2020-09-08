Recharge Acquisition, a blank check company founded by former MTC Technologies and Marathon Petroleum executives, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Sarasota, FL-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Recharge Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Anthony Kenney, former President of the Speedway division of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC); Chairman Rajesh Soin, founder and former CEO of MTC Technologies, which was sold to BAE Systems in 2008 for approximately $450 million; and CFO Michael Gearhardt, former CFO of MTC Technologies. While the company has not selected a target industry, it plans to leverage its management team's experience and networks to identify a business with a recognizable brand, stable free cash flow, and modest capital requirements, among other characteristics.



Recharge Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RCHGU. The company filed confidentially on August 4, 2020. Raymond James and EarlyBirdCapital are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article SPAC Recharge Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

