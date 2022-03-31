Commodities

SPAC owned by Niel, Pigasse and Zouari in talks to absorb InVivo Retail

Contributor
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published

2MX Organic, an acquisition vehicle belonging to French billionaire Xavier Niel and his partners, on Thursday said it has entered exclusive negotiations to buy InVivo Retail in order to create a leader in gardening, petcare and local food retail.

March 31 (Reuters) - 2MX Organic 2MX.PA, an acquisition vehicle belonging to French billionaire Xavier Niel and his partners, on Thursday said it has entered exclusive negotiations to buy InVivo Retail in order to create a leader in gardening, petcare and local food retail.

This combination would be based on a 675 million euros ($748.24 million) enterprise value for InVivo Retail, part of French food and farming group InVivo, 2MX Organic said.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian, editing by Gus Trompiz)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 05;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular