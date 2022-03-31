SPAC owned by Niel, Pigasse and Zouari in talks to absorb InVivo Retail

March 31 (Reuters) - 2MX Organic 2MX.PA, an acquisition vehicle belonging to French billionaire Xavier Niel and his partners, on Thursday said it has entered exclusive negotiations to buy InVivo Retail in order to create a leader in gardening, petcare and local food retail.

This combination would be based on a 675 million euros ($748.24 million) enterprise value for InVivo Retail, part of French food and farming group InVivo, 2MX Organic said.

($1 = 0.9021 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian, editing by Gus Trompiz)

