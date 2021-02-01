New Vista Acquisition, a blank check company targeting emerging and transformational technologies, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Chicago, IL-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, New Vista Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Dennis Muilenburg, the former CEO of Boeing (NYSE: BA); CFO, Co-President, and Director Travis Nelson, who currently serves as Managing Member of Eclipse Investors and previously was a Managing Director at TowerBrook Capital Partners; and COO, Co-President, and Director Kirsten Bartok Touw, the founder and Managing Partner of AirFinance. The company plans to target businesses engaged with emerging and transformational technologies, focusing particularly on those operating within the space, defense, and communications and advanced air mobility and logistics industries.



New Vista Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NVSAU. The company filed confidentially on January 8, 2021. Citi and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article SPAC New Vista Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

