Mountain Crest Acquisition, a blank check company focusing on acquiring a private equity portfolio company, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $50 million by offering 5 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share and one right to receive on tenth of one share. At the proposed deal size, Mountain Crest Acquisition would command a fully diluted market value of $66 million. The SPAC is led by CEO and Chairman Suying Liu, the Head of Corporate Strategy at Hudson Capital (Nasdaq: HUSN) and CFO Dong Liu.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MCACU. Chardan Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition files for a $50 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.