MDH Acquisition, a blank check company formed by McLarty Diversified Holdings targeting businesses in the Heartland, raised $240 million by offering 24 million units at $10. The company offered 4 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Franklin McLarty, who is the co-founder and CEO of investment firm McLarty Diversified Holdings; Vice Chairman Jim Wilkinson, the founder and CEO of international communications firm TrailRunner International; CEO Donald "Beau" Blair, the COO of McLarty Diversified Holdings and co-founder of McLarty Capital Partners' Small Business Fund I; and CFO Brent Whittington, the owner of premium bicycle manufacturing company Moots Cycles.



MDH Acquisition plans to leverage its management team's background in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services, specifically focusing on businesses in the Heartland with aggregate enterprise values of $600 million or greater.



MDH Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol MDH.U. Stifel and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article SPAC MDH Acquisition prices upsized $240 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



