M3-Brigade Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by turnaround veteran Mohsin Meghji, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Monday.



The New York, NY-based company now plans to raise $400 million by offering 40 million units at $10. The company had previously filed to offer 30 million units at the same price. Each unit still consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the revised deal size, M3-Brigade Acquisition II will raise 33% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Mohsin Meghji, who currently serves as the Managing Partner of corporate advisory firm M-III Partners. He is joined by CFO Brian Griffith, who currently serves as a Managing Director of M-III Partners. The group's previous SPAC, M III Acquisition, raised $150 million in July 2016 and completed its acquisition of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Nasdaq: IEA; +79% from $10 offer price) in May 2019.



M3-Brigade Acquisition II was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol MBAC.U. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC M3-Brigade Acquisition II raises deal size by 33% ahead of $400 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

