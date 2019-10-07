SPAC LGL Systems Acquisition files for a $125 million IPO

LGL Systems Acquisition, a blank check company targeting businesses with large enterprise values in the aerospace, defense, or communications industries, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering.



The Reno, NV-based company plans to raise $125 million by offering 12.5 million units at a price of $10. At $10, LGL Systems Acquisition would command a market value of $156 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one half of one warrant to purchase common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.



The Reno, NV-based company was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DFNSU. LGL Systems Acquisition filed confidentially on May 30, 2019. Jefferies is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



