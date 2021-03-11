L Catterton Asia Acquisition, a blank check company led by L Catterton Asia executives targeting consumer technology, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Co-CEOs and Directors Chinta Bhagat and Scott Chen, who both serve as Managing Partners at L Catterton Asia, as well as CEO and CIO, respectively. The company plans to target high-growth, consumer technology sectors across Asia.



L Catterton Asia Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LCAAU. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article SPAC L Catterton Asia Acquisition prices $250 million IPO, targeting consumer tech in Asia originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.