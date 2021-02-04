KKR Acquisition Holdings I, a blank check company formed by KKR and former Gap CEO Glenn Murphy targeting the consumer sector, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $1.0 billion in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $1.0 billion by offering 100 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, KKR Acquisition Holdings I would command a market value of $1.3 billion.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Glenn Murphy, the founder and CEO of consumer-focused investment firm FIS Holdings and the former CEO of The Gap and Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation. The company plans to leverage its management's experience and target a business in the consumer or retail industries, focusing on key themes including digital transformation and e-commerce adoption, health and wellness, and value and premiumization, among others.



KKR Acquisition Holdings I was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol KAHC.U. Citi is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC KKR Acquisition Holdings I, led by former Gap CEO Glenn Murphy, files for a $1 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

