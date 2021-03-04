Khosla Ventures Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Khosla Ventures targeting proprietary tech with large market opportunities, raised $300 million by offering 30 million shares at $10. The offering did not contain warrants. The sponsor may receive an additional 5 million shares after completing the de-SPAC and hitting certain performance hurdles.



The SPAC's management team consists of founder Vinod Khosla, who is the founder of Khosla Ventures; CEO Samir Kaul, founding partner and Managing Director of Khosla; and CFO/COO Peter Buckland, Partner, Managing Director and COO of Khosla. The three managers have similar roles at Khosla's other blank check companies (KVSB, KVSC, KVSD).



Khosla Ventures Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KVSA. Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article SPAC Khosla Ventures Acquisition prices $300 million IPO, targeting differentiated tech originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

