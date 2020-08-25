Jupiter Acquisition, a blank check company formed by SPAC veteran James Hauslein targeting the consumer and TMT industries, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Hobe Sound, FL-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share and half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Jupiter Acquisition would command a market value of $256 million.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman James Hauslein, who has served as the President and Managing Director or Hauslein & Company since 1991 and is a director nominee for Brookline Capital Acquisition (BCACU). James Hauslein served as CEO of SPAC Atlas Acquisition (2008 IPO; liquidated). Jupiter Acquisition is also led by President Louis Zachary, a co-managing Principal at Methuselah Advisors, and COO John Chachas, the founder and co-managing Partner at Methuselah Advisors.



The Hobe Sound, FL-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JAQCU. Jupiter Acquisition filed confidentially on July 24, 2020. Nomura Securities, Brookline Capital Markets and Ladenburg Thalmann are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article SPAC Jupiter Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

