IPOs

SPAC InterPrivate Acquisition prices $210 million IPO at $10

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

InterPrivate Acquisition, a blank check company led by the founder of private equity firm InterPrivate, raised $210 million by offering 21 million units at $10&nbsp;to command a market value of $261 million.&nbsp;Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.&nbsp;

InterPrivate Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol IPV.U. EarlyBirdCapital acted as a lead manager on the deal.

SPAC InterPrivate Acquisition prices $210 million IPO at $10

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular