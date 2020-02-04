SPAC InterPrivate Acquisition prices $210 million IPO at $10

InterPrivate Acquisition, a blank check company led by the founder of private equity firm InterPrivate, raised $210 million by offering 21 million units at $10 to command a market value of $261 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



InterPrivate Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol IPV.U. EarlyBirdCapital acted as a lead manager on the deal.



