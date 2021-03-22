Hunt Companies Acquisition I, a blank check company formed by the management of Hunt Companies, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The El Paso, TX-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Hunt Companies Acquisition I will command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Chris Hunt, who has been CEO of Hunt Companies since 2015, and CFO Clay Parker, who has been CFO of Hunt Companies since 2013. Hunt Companies Acquisition I will not be limited to a particular industry or region, and intends to capitalize on management's ability to identify, acquire, and operate a business or businesses that can benefit from Hunt Companies' established global relationships and operating experience.



Hunt Companies Acquisition I was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol HTAQ.U. Jefferies is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC Hunt Companies Acquisition I files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

