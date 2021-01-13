Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, a blank check company formed by Hamilton Lane, raised $240 million by offering 24 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The Bala Cynwyd, PA-based company had originally filed to raise $200 million.



The company is led by Chairman Hartley Rogers, Chairman of Hamilton Lane Inc. and a Managing Director at Hamilton Lane Advisors; CEO and Director Andrea Kramer, a Managing Director at Hamilton Lane Advisors; and CFO Atul Varma, who serves as CFO of Hamilton Lane Advisors and previously served as Head of Business Strategy at BNY Mellon Wealth Management.



Sponsor Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), an alternative asset manager, went public in 2017 and has delivered an annualized return of 53% from its offer price. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I may pursue acquisitions in any industry or geography, but intends to avoid companies in highly cyclical sectors such as upstream and midstream energy, commodities, and/or real estate.



Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HLAHU. J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article SPAC Hamilton Lane Alliance I prices upsized $240 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.