Glenfarne Merger, a blank check company formed by Glenfarne Group targeting energy transition and electrification, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Brendan Duval, the founder and Managing Partner of Glenfarne Group, an energy and infrastructure development and management firm. The company plans to target the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.



Glenfarne Merger plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GGMCU. Mizuho Securities acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article SPAC Glenfarne Merger prices $250 million IPO, targeting the energy transition space originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.