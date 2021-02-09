Glass Houses Acquisition, a blank check company targeting businesses powering the new industrial economy, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Dallas, TX-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Glass Houses Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Quincy Fennebresque, who previously led media and telecom investments at Miura Global Management and prior to that, was the founder and Portfolio Manager of Venesprie Capital. He is joined by CFO Tonya Clark, who previously served as the CEO and CFO of Heritage Health Solutions.



Glass Houses Acquisition plans to target businesses that provides critical resources and/or services to the technologies powering the 21st century industrial economy. Opportunities include suppliers or extractors of essential and scarce natural resources (such as lithium and nickel), electrification and energy transition, resource management, and sustainability solutions.



Glass Houses Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GLHAU. Jefferies is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC Glass Houses Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO, targeting 21st century industrials originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.