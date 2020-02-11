SPAC Flying Eagle Acquisition files for a $500 million IPO

Flying Eagle Acquisition, the sixth blank check company formed by SPAC veterans Jeff Sagansky and former MGM CEO Harry Sloan, filed with the SEC on Tuesday for an initial public offering.



The Los Angeles, CA-based company plans to raise $500 million by offering 50 million units at a price of $10 to command a fully diluted market value of $625 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-quarter of one warrant exercisable at $11.50





Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE and does not have a symbol yet. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



