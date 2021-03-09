ESM Acquisition, a blank check company formed by The Energy & Minerals Group and former Xstrata CEO Mick Davis, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman John Raymond, co-founder and CEO of natural resources-focused private equity firm The Energy & Minerals Group, and CEO Sir Michael "Mick" Davis, the former co-founder of X2 Resources and former CEO of mining and materials company Xstrata, who currently serves as Chairman of Macsteel Group and a director of Coronado Global Resources.



The company plans to target businesses that may benefit from the global transition towards a low carbon economy, including the shift away from fossil fuels, the light-weighting and electrification of vehicles, and the reduction of carbon emissions from key industrial processes. These include companies in the mining and natural resources sectors that are critical in order to achieve de-carbonization, including cobalt, copper, graphite, lithium, manganese, nickel, palladium, platinum, rhodium, vanadium, rare earth elements, and/or other directly related raw materials.



ESM Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ESM.U. Credit Suisse acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article SPAC ESM Acquisition prices $300 million IPO, targeting decarbonization resources originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.