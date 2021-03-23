Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III, the third blank check company formed by Dragoneer Investment Group, raised $400 million by offering 40 million shares at $10. The company did not offer units with warrants attached. It may raise an additional $50 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with Dragoneer.



The company is led by Chairman Marc Stad, the founder, CEO, CIO, and Managing Partner of Dragoneer Investment Group, and CEO Christian Jensen, a Partner at Dragoneer. The company plans to target the software, internet, media, consumer/retail, healthcare IT, and financial services/fintech sectors.



Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DGNU. Citi, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article SPAC Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III prices $400 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



