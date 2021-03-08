Disruptive Acquisition I, a blank check company formed by Disruptive, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Los Angeles, CA-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Disruptive Acquisition I will command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO Alexander Davis, who is the Founder and CEO of Disruptive and previously served as a Founding Managing Director at Ten-X. He is joined by CFO Phillip Caputo, who currently serves as CFO of Disruptive. The company will also have a special Athlete Advisory Council that is made up of several notable professional athletes, including Justin Verlander, Canelo Alvarez Barragan, Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka, and Robert Lewandowski. Disruptive Acquisition I intends to focus on target businesses in the health and wellness, entertainment, and consumer-facing technology sectors.



Disruptive Acquisition I was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DISAU. It filed confidentially on January 19, 2021. Credit Suisse and Citi are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article SPAC Disruptive Acquisition I files for a $250 million IPO, targeting health, entertainment, and consumer tech originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

