DHC Acquisition, a blank check company targeting tech-enabled businesses in a variety of sectors, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Co-CEO, CFO, and Director Christopher Gaertner, a Senior Advisor at Rothschild & Co, where he previously served as Vice Chairman and Global Head of Technology Investment Banking, and Co-CEO Thomas Morgan Jr., who is the founder and CEO of wealth management firm Corps Capital Advisors. The company plans to leverage its management team's background to target technology and technology-enabled businesses in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, and e-commerce sectors.



DHC Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DHCAU. Citi acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article SPAC DHC Acquisition prices upsized $300 million IPO, targeting tech-enabled businesses originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



