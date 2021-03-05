Denham Sustainable Performance Acquisition, a blank check company targeting Denham Capital targeting the global energy transition ecosystem, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Boston, MA-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Denham Sustainable Performance Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by Chairman Stuart Porter, the founder, CEO, and CIO of Denham Capital, and CEO and Director Jordan Marye, a Managing Partner of Denham. The company plans to target the global energy transition ecosystem.



Denham Sustainable Performance Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DSPQ.U. UBS Investment Bank and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article SPAC Denham Sustainable Performance Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.