D and Z Media Acquisition, a blank check company led by former NYSE/ICE executive Betty Liu targeting media and edtech businesses, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Betty Liu, who most recently served as the Executive Vice Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and Chief Experience Officer for the Intercontinental Exchange. She is joined by CFO Mark Wiltamuth, who previously held various roles at Petco (WOOF) and worked in equity research at Morgan Stanley and Jefferies. The company plans to target the media, education technology, and other related industries.



D and Z Media Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DNZ.U. Goldman Sachs acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article SPAC D and Z Media Acquisition, led by a former NYSE-ICE executive, prices $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.