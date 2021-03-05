SPACs became a casualty of the broader market sell-off on Thursday, as six of the day's nine SPACs finished below issue. Before last week, the SPAC market had gone two months without a deal going negative on its first day, a stretch of 200+ SPACs.



The six included HERAU, AURCU, ACAHU, PSAGU, RXRAU, TRCA.U, the worst of which closed 1.5% below issue. The two deals that finished at their $10 offer price (MBAC.U, ATAQU) both broke issue during the day. The sole SPAC on Thursday that did not offer warrants (a growing trend), Khosla Ventures Acquisition (KVSA), was the only deal to trade positive.



39 SPACs priced IPOs this week

as SPAC activity continues to hit new records.



The largest de-SPACs also traded off on Thursday, including QuantumScape (-9%), DraftKings (-6%), Virgin Galactic (-5%), and Skillz (-7%).

The article SPAC cracks: 6 new SPACs break issue in Thursday IPOs originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.