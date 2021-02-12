Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros, a blank check company led by Corazon Capital executives targeting consumer tech and media, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at a price of $10. Units consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the deal size, Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros would command a market value of $250 million.



The SPAC's CEO Sam Yagan, who is also CEO of Corazon Capital, co-founded and served as the CEO of SparkNotes (acquired by Barnes & Noble), MetaMachine, and OkCupid (acquired by InterActiveCorp / Match Group). He later served as CEO of Match Group, and then CEO of ShopRunner (acquired by FedEx).



The SPAC plans to focus on acquiring businesses with consumer-facing technology, subscription or recurring revenue models, marketplaces and networks, or that operate in sectors such as education, social media and dating, and ecommerce.



The Chicago, IL-based company was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CRZNU. Citi is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros files for a $200 million IPO, targeting consumer tech originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



