Colombier Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the consumer products, social, and entertainment sectors, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Colombier Acquisition would command a market value of $188 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Omeed Malik, the founder and CEO of a broker/dealer and investment bank Farvahar Partners. The company plans to leverage its management team's experience and target businesses in the consumer products, social, and entertainment sectors, focusing on those with enterprise values between $500 million and $1.25 billion.



Colombier Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CLBR.U. B. Riley FBR is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC Colombier Acquisition files for a $150 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



