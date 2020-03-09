SPAC Chardan Healthcare Acquisition files for a $85 million IPO

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2, the second blank check company formed by Chardan executives, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $85 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $85 million by offering 8.5 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant. Warrants entitle the holder to purchase one half a share of common stock and are exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 would command a market value of $106 million.



The company is led by Chairman Gbola Amusa and CEO Jonas Grossman. Their previous SPAC, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (PHGE), completed its merger with BiomX in October 2019.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CHAQ.U. Chardan Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



