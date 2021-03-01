CENAQ Energy Corp., a blank check company led by industry veterans targeting the energy industry in North America, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The Houston, TX-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, CENAQ Energy Corp. would command a market value of $188 million.



The company is led by Chairman John Connally III, who previously was a founding shareholder of Texas South Energy and GulfSlope Energy, and a founding director of Nuevo Energy, Endeavor International, Pure Energy Group, and Pure Gas Partners. He is joined by CEO and Director Russell Porter, who most recently served as the CEO of Freedom Oil & Gas. The company plans to target the energy industry in North America, with a focus on oil and gas companies, properties, and related assets with extensive production histories and limited geologic risk from sellers that may be distressed from being over leveraged and unable to operate within budgets.



CENAQ Energy Corp. was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CENQU. The company filed confidentially on January 26, 2021. Imperial Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPAC CENAQ Energy Corp. files for a $150 million IPO, targeting energy in North America originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

