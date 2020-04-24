CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, a blank check company formed by CC Capital and Neuberger Berman, raised $360 million by offering 36 million units at $10. CC Neuberger Principal I originally filed to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units. The company changed its units offered to consist of one share and one third of a redeemable warrant, up from one quarter, on 4/23.



The company is led by CEO Chinh Chu, CC Capital's founder and Managing Partner, and Chairman Douglas Newton, a CC Capital Senior Managing Director.



CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PCPL.U. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.





The article SPAC CC Neuberger Principal I prices upsized $360 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



