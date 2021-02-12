Catcha Investment, a blank check company formed by Catcha Group targeting "new economy" sectors in Asia Pacific, raised $275 million by offering 27.5 million units at $10. The company offered 2.5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Patrick Grove and President and Director Luke Elliott, co-founders of Southeast Asian internet investment firm Catcha Group. Catcha Investment intends to focus on a target with operations or prospective operations in the technology, digital media, financial technology, or digital services sectors ("new economy" sectors) across Asia Pacific, particularly Southeast Asia and Australia.



Catcha Investment plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CHAA.U. J.P. Morgan acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article SPAC Catcha Investment prices upsized $275 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.